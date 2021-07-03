Police arrest 7 in Agraharam murder case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada West Zone DCP Vikrant Patil said that the police have arrested seven persons in connection with the Durga Agraharam case wherein one Alamuri Ramarao was stabbed to death with knives in broad daylight on June 25. Addressing mediapersons here on Friday, the DCP said that the Suryaraopet police conducted thorough investigation and arrested seven persons in connection with the murder from various places on Friday. He said that gang wars and differences between two groups over petty issues are the reasons behind the gruesome murder.

The seven accused have been identified as Kolakaluri Ravindra alias Kukkala Ravi (28), Kaanuboyina Ashok Kumar (28), Mohammad Kareem (21), Bolli Nihanth (19), Mattaparthi Durga Siva Prasad alias Kothala Siva (37), Peram Murali (40) and Makka Vinay Kumar (37). Their involvement in the murder case has been proved beyond doubt, he added. The DCP explained that Kukkala Ravi hatched the plan to kill Rama Rao fearing that he would attack him as both were rivals in the past, while settling the love affair of a minor girl.

“Both the parties reportedly went to loggerheads when they were called to settle the love affair of a minor girl in Kadrika on June 16. In order to protect himself from being attacked by Rama Rao, Kukkala Ravi decided to kill him and sought help from Murali and Kothala Siva. They later hatched a plan and killed Rama Rao and escaped from the scene of offense in Vinay’s vehicle,” Patil said. The accused were traced based on the signal location and CCTV footage, DCP Patil added.