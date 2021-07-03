Police bust fake currency racket, four arrested

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Detailed investigation into the case of four youths nabbed, while exchanging counterfeit currency notes at fuel stations and restaurants, revealed that the kingpin, who was arrested for printing the fake currency notes, learnt the tricks of trade by watching YouTube videos. It may be recalled that the Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) and Ibrahimpatnam police arrested four students on June 25 when they were exchanging counterfeit currency notes of denominations Rs 2,000, Rs 500 and Rs 200. With the information obtained from Dulam Sai , Gotimukkala Ravi Shankar, Bhimavarapu Yagna Pradeep, Naga Malleswari, who were arrested for possessing fake currency, the Ibrahimpatnam police traced the main accused M Krishna Reddy in Anaparthi of East Godavari district on Thursday.

While searching his house, the police found counterfeit currency notes worth Rs 2 crore. Krishna Reddy confessed to learning the trick of printing fake currency notes through YouTube videos and bought a high quality printer, scanner and cutter for the purpose.

He admitted to distributing the fake notes to one Dora Babu, who hired four others to exchange them at restaurants, fuel stations and other shops. “All the six were produced in the court and sent to judicial remand. Krishna Reddy took care to make the fake currency notes look like the original. He used to share profits with them for exchanging the fake notes and reportedly made Rs 3 lakh,” Inspector K Sridhar said.