Tainted Durga temple employee suspended

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanams executive officer (EO) D Bramarambha has suspended a temple employee identified as Umamaheswara Rao, a record assistant, on charges of committing irregularities in issuing bonds to devotees who donated to Nitya Annadanam scheme, on Friday. The issue came to light when a devotee who donated Rs 10,116 to Nitya Annadanam ended up receiving an acknowledgment copy for a donation of Rs 116.

The alert devotee brought the issue to the EO’s notice, who initiated action against the tainted employee after he was found guilty. Temple officials said the devotee who came from West Godavari visited the temple on Thursday and donated Rs 10,116 to the Nitya Annadanam scheme. The record assistant failed to respond when the devotee demanded a bond given to those who donate money to the temple. “It’s a must for temple staff to provide a bond for the devotees who donate above Rs 5,000. He was suspended and the money was recovered from him.”