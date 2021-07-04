15 suspended Vijayawada Durga temple staff given postings following temple EO's report

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant development, Endowments Special Commissioner P Arjuna Rao on Saturday issued posting orders for 15 employees of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD), who were suspended in February following Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raids on the temple, in which several irregularities came to light.

The decision was reportedly taken after the temple Executive Officer D Bramaramba submitted a report that the suspended employees could be posted in other temples on deputation for one year. The suspended employees were given posting in Venkateswara temple at Dwaraka Tirumala, Sri Satyanarayana Swamy temple at Annavaram and Sri Lakshmi Tirupatamma temple at Penuganchiprolu in their respective posts.

It may be recalled that the ACB officials conducted raids on Durga temple for three days after they received several complaints about corruption in the management of SDMSD. During the raids, the ACB officials found several irregularities committed by the staff as well as the then Executive Officer MV Suresh Babu in awarding work tenders and maintaining office records. Based on the report submitted by Additional Superintendent of Police K Maheswara Raju to the Endowments Special Commissioner, the then EO Suresh Babu suspended the employees. Subsequently, Suresh Babu was also transferred. Endowments officials were not available for comment on the reasons behind giving postings to the suspended Durga temple staff.

According to the order issued by Arjuna Rao, suspended officials TV Ravi Prasad, Kurella Srinivasa Rao, K Srinivasa Murthy, K Srinivasa Rao and P Bhagya Jyothi were appointed as superintendents in Dwaraka Tirumala temple.