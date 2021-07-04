27 Andhra police personnel fined for helmetless riding

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Signalling that cops who violated rules would not be spared, Machilipatnam police penalised 27 police personnel for driving two-wheelers without wearing a helmet. On the instructions of Krishna district SP M Ravindranath Babu, the Machilipatnam police took up a special drive against helmetless driving during which 127 cases were booked against persons who were driving a two-wheeler without a helmet. The police were asked to take up awareness campaigns as well as a drive to penalise the policemen too who were not wearing a helmet.

Deputy SP Bharat Mataji conducted a special drive during which 127 people were caught driving without a helmet, including 27 police personnel. Meanwhile, the Nuzvid police conducted an awareness campaign in the town to promote the wearing of a helmet by two-wheeler riders and compulsory wearing of a seat belt by four-wheeler riders.