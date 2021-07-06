STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Government orders probe into former Durga temple EO’s ‘irregularities’ 

The ACB booked a case of disproportionate assets against Azad in 2017 and he was charged with misappropriation of temple funds and amassing huge amount of properties.

Artistes from Kerala perform at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada. (File Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday appointed Special Commissioner, Endowments P Arjuna Rao as the inquiring authority to probe the alleged irregularities committed by SS Joint Commissioner, Endowments Chandra Sekhara Azad, who worked as the EO of Kanaka Durga temple in 2017.

The ACB booked a case of disproportionate assets against Azad in 2017 and he was charged with misappropriation of temple funds and amassing a huge amount of properties. Following the raids, Azad was suspended from duties, but was reinstated later.

Later, the government ordered an inquiry in 2019 by IAS officer Dr M Padma (retired in 2020) to inquire into the alleged irregularities committed by Azad, while working as the Durga temple EO. 

After inquiry, she reported to the government that charges ‘may not be pressed’ against Azad into the allegations levelled against him. The government, in a GO issued on Monday, said the inquiring authority should probe whether Azad is guilty of the charges or not.

Having felt that the findings were not specific in the case, the government appointed P Arjuna Rao to conduct further inquiry and submit report with specific findings as per the provisions of Rule 20 of the said Rules, 1991. He was asked to submit inquiry report to the government one month.

