STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Cinema theatres in Vijayawada not to reopen till August

Meanwhile restaurants and gymnasiums in the city are set to reopen with 50 per cent occupancy.

Published: 06th July 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

A worker sanitises inside a theatre hall at PVR ICON ahead of the scheduled reopening of cinema theatres on October 15 in New Delhi

For representational purpose. (File Photo| EPS)

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Even as the State government has permitted cinema theatres to resume operations with 50 per cent occupancy from Thursday, film distributors and managements in Vijayawada are reluctant to reopen cinema theatres till August. The two major demands from the film distributors and theatre managements are enhancing ticket prices and waiving off taxes and electricity bills generated during the lockdown. 

Vijayawada has 54 cinema halls, of which 15 are single-screen theatres. All remained shut since the beginning of Covid-19 second wave from April third week. Film distributor KVV Prasad told TNIE the association has submitted representations to the government many times to allow us to enhance the ticket price, but to no avail.

Besides shootings of several big and small budget films have been stalled. Small budget films, which have received good prices from OTTs are selling, while the big-budget films are still at the shooting stage, he said. “Only after the government allows us to enhance the ticket prices can we hope to reopen cinema theatres,” Prasad said. 

He recalled that the government announced a relief package in April, including waiver of fixed power charges for three months and providing an interest subvention scheme. As per orders, the government has waived off fixed power charges for April, May and June 2020 and deferred payment of fixed power charges for a period of six months—from July to December 2020—for all theatres, including multiplexes.

Meanwhile, the restaurant owners are preparing to reopen their business with 50 per cent occupancy from Thursday. Vijayawada Hotels’ Association president P Ravi Kumar said the public is still under a kind of fear psychosis about going to restaurants. 

“However, we have decided to reopen them with 50 per cent occupancy amid strict Covid-19 protocols.” The takeaway business has improved in a few restaurants across the city, while some of them are still lagging behind.

The city has around 800 restaurants and hotels and all of them are reeling under a crisis following Covid-19. For their survival, many restaurants will reopen their businesses from Thursday with 50 per cent occupancy, he informed.

Similar is the case with gymnasiums, several trainers and fitness experts have been rendered jobless during Covid-19. The gyms will reopen to help them survive. Vijayawada has around 150 gyms, including the elite ones run by the leading fitness clubs.

“For the last two months, we have been offering online sessions for a few of our customers. But with the government giving relaxation, we are gearing up to offer our services, but with 50 per cent occupancy,” G Durga Rao, owner of Solid Power Gym, said.

WAIVE OFF TAXES, POWER BILL: INDUSTRY


The two major demands from the film distributors and theatre managements are enhancing ticket price and waiving off taxes and electricity bills generated during the lockdown. Vijayawada has 54 
cinema halls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cinema theatres Vijayawada Covid restrictions in Vijayawada Film distributors Vijayawada Hotels' Association Gymnasiums Gyms
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp