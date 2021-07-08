Three killed on the spot in road mishap in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a ghastly incident, three persons of a family were killed on the spot after the truck in which they were travelling met with a road accident near Kesarapalli- Saverigudem Circle, Gannavaram mandal on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as K Srinvas Rao (27), his wife Rajyalakshmi (29) and their two-year-old son Rohit, natives of Yeleswaram village of East Godavari district.

Gannavaram police said the incident occurred at about 11 am, when the truck loaded with rice bags was proceeding to Bengaluru from Bihar. Upon receiving the information about the accident, a police team rushed to the spot and found the bodies of the deceased lying under the truck. Immediately, the police took the support of the Highway Patrolling team and extricated the bodies from under the truck by a crane.