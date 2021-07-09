Eateries, gyms in city reopen with 50 per cent occupancy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Almost after two-and-a-half months, restaurants, function halls and gymnasiums across the city reopened with 50 per cent occupancy amid strict Covid-19 safety protocols on Thursday. On day one, public turnout was poor at restaurants as several people are still afraid of the pandemic.“We are taking all precautionary measures and allowing customers inside the restaurant only after screening and sanitising their hands. Besides, the swab samples of the chefs and staff will be collected and tested twice a month,” V Koteswara Rao, owner of Sai Nikhil restaurant, said.

The owners of function halls maintained that they are expecting several bookings next month as there are many auspicious days for marriages. “As the function halls remained shut for almost for six months due to lack of auspicious days for marriages and other functions, it became a Herculean task for us to pay the salaries of the staff and also cater to our needs. As per the Telugu almanac, August has many auspicious days and we are hoping to get back in business,” B Bhaskar Rao, owner of SS Convention Centre, said. Similar is the case with the fitness experts at gymnasiums. Several of them have resumed their businesses on Thursday. They have introduced various fitness packages to lure the youngsters.