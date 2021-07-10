STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

500 cops infected, 8 succumb to coronavirus in Vijayawada

As many as 289 personnel attached with civil duties, 131 were attached with Armed Reserve, 70 Home Guards and 10 communication staff got infected with the dreaded virus during the second wave.

Published: 10th July 2021 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

Traffic police check the quality and ISI mark of helmets worn by commuters as part of a special drive in Vijayawada. (Photo I Prasant Madugula)

Traffic police check the quality and ISI mark of helmets worn by commuters as part of a special drive in Vijayawada. (Photo I Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Around 500 personnel of the Vijayawada police have tested Covid-19 positive in the second wave against 396 positive cases in the first wave and eight succumbed to the virus in the past two months.According to the data obtained from the Vijayawada police, as many as 289 personnel attached with civil duties, 131 were attached with Armed Reserve, 70 Home Guards and 10 communication staff got infected with the dreaded virus during the second wave.

Out of a total of 500, 13 are active cases and the remaining have been  discharged from the hospital and are on active duty. “We have lost eight officers of various ranks to the virus. Many have tested Covid-19 positive and there are quite a few who have tested negative, but are nonetheless in home quarantine as they are still showing Covid-19  symptoms,” Commissioner of Police Bathini Sreenivasulu said.

He further said Covid-19 did not spare the police department for the second time around and told police personnel faced the wrath of the virus, while ensuring the people adhere to lockdown and Covid-19 norms. “It’s easy for the public to pick up an argument with the police when they are stopped for violating Covid-19 norms, but they never understand our intention. We are here for the public and they must understand this. Eight police personnel succumbed to the virus in the second wave and two last year,” he explained. 

Asked about the measures to protect personnel from falling prey to the virus, the Commissioner of Police said 97.63 per cent of the staff working in all the wings got vaccinated with the first dose and 96.5 per cent completed their second dose. “We are conducting vaccination drives regularly to ensure the last person in the department gets vaccinated,” he said.

Sreenivasulu said that they have taken precautionary measures by giving staff over 55 years desk duties in order to prevent the spread. “Officers above 55 years and pregnant staff were asked to restrict themselves to desk duties as they are more vulnerable to the virus. Also an officer was appointed to look after the health condition of staff who got infected with the virus,” the Commissioner of Police said, adding that stringent action would be initiated against those who were found violating Covid-19 norms. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada police Coronavirus
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp