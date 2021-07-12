Aashada Saare started in Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special Ashada Masam rituals began at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri with temple officials, priests and Vedic committee members offering silk robes, fruits and flowers to the presiding deity in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Temple Sthanacharya Vishnubotla Siva Prasada Sharma along with his wife offered silk robes to Goddess Kanaka Durga marking the inauguration of Ashada Saare officially. Temple trust board chairperson Paila Sominaidu and others presented sarees to the deity.

Arrangements were made for devotees to offer sarees to the goddess following COVID-19 protocols. The priests blessed the devotees in the Maha Mandapa on the sixth floor of the temple. Toll-free numbers 94935-45253 and 83415-47300 were set up to avail information and also to book slots for special pujas.