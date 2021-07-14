STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

20-year-old youth loses his legs after attempting suicide on railway track

Unfortunately, the engine and a coach trampled the youth and he lost both his legs.

Published: 14th July 2021 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Railway tracks

(For representational purposes| PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a ghastly incident, a 20-year-old youth lost both his legs when he attempted a suicide at the railway track near Krishna Canal railway station in Guntur district on Monday. According to Government Railway Police (GRP), the youth identified as Prithvi from Nulakapeta area of Tadepalli mandal in Guntur district. The incident happened at around 8 am, when the youth tried to end his life by lying on the railway track near the station. At that moment, the loco pilot Hanumanth Rao and his assistant Raghuram Raju of Lokmanya Tilak Express (Train 17222) on its way to Vijayawada from Mumbai noticed Prithvi lying on the track barely 100 metres away and applied emergency brakes at once. 

Unfortunately, the engine and a coach trampled the youth and he lost both his legs. The loco pilot and his assistant acted swiftly, got out of the train and rushed to the coach in the back and managed to pull out Prithvi. They then collected his amputated legs and put them in a polythene bag. They shifted him in a coach and headed towards Vijayawada Railway Station where the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and medical staff were on standby along with an ambulance. The youth was rushed to Vijayawada GGH where the doctors tried to reattach the legs but failed due to multiple fractures. “We are yet to ascertain the actual cause that forced Prithvi to take the extreme step”, a senior GRP official said.

Suicide helpline
OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO:040-66202000

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp