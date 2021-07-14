Siddharth Kaushal takes charge as Krishna SP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 2012 batch IPS officer and former Prakasam district superintendent of police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal took charge as Krishna SP at Machilipatnam on Tuesday. Police officials of various ranks gave Kaushal a warm welcome as they held a parade before he took charge.

Speaking to the media, Kaushal said, he would be available to redress public grievance on a daily basis through various public outreach programmes. He also assured to follow the government’s priority to ensure women safety and security in the district.

“This government is mainly focused on women safety and we are working on it to provide a safe environment for them. We would be taking forward the government’s initiatives in this regard to ensure safety of vulnerable sections of the society,” the new SP said.

He also assured to continue the existing initiatives that have been undertaken to control ganja smuggling, illicit liquor trade and others to make free the district from anti-social activities.