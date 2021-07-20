Integrated bus terminal to come up at Vijayawada's Auto Nagar 

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is exploring possibilities for construction of an Integrated Bus Terminal at Auto Nagar soon for the convenience of passengers, besides augmenting revenue for the corporation.

A team of officials, led by APSRTC vice-chairman and MD Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, inspected the Auto Nagar bus station and held a detailed discussion about the distance between the proposed site and PNBS the merits and demerits of the proposed site, the land required for the bus stand and commercial and practical viabilities of the new terminal among others.

The bus terminal near Auto Nagar is spread across two acres and located adjacent to MG Road. It has proper road connectivity to Machilipatnam, Gudivada, Bhimavaram and Narsapur. A senior APSRTC official said a couple of months ago, a team of officials from the engineering department conducted a ground level inspection and decided to construct an integrated bus terminal in Auto Nagar.

The terminal will not only facilitate passengers, but also augment revenue through leasing commercial spaces. Initially, the authorities in the corporation are mulling to construct a high-rise building, which can accommodate the bus terminus and depot. The State government has approved the proposals submitted by the APSRTC. A DPR will be readied by the officials and the project will be constructed under PPP mode or by support from the government and banks, he informed.