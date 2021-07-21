Vijayawada: Search continues for missing boy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A four-year-old boy was feared drowned at Budameru canal under Ajit Singh Nagar police limits in Vijayawada on Monday evening. Though State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel carried out search operations on Tuesday, the boy could not be traced. Police said the search operations would recommence Wednesday.

According to Ajit Singh Nagar police inspector SVV Lakshmi Narayana, Bandi Likhit Nandan lived with his parents in Ramakrishna Puram Colony under Singh Nagar police station limits. He reportedly went out to play with his sister around 11 am. While the girl returned home after a few hours, Likhit did not. After the boy’s parents, who work in a private firm, came home in the evening, they noticed Likhit was missing and inquired with their relatives in the neighbourhood.

They later informed the police who registered a missing child case and launched a search. “The girl told that she and her brother went to the rivulet and she returned home after sometime. We inquired with the locals who suspected that Likhit might have drowned in the canal. We also roped SDRF teams to search for the boy in Budameru canal,” said Lakshmi Narayana. “SDRF teams will search for the boy from the other end of the rivulet on Wednesday as the water flow is high,” the inspector added.

Likhit last seen playing with sister

Likhit reportedly went out to play with his sister around 11 am. While the girl returned home after a few hours, he did not. After the boy’s parents came home in the evening, they noticed Likhit was missing