STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Search continues for missing boy

According to Ajit Singh Nagar police inspector SVV Lakshmi Narayana, Bandi Likhit Nandan lived with his parents in Ramakrishna Puram Colony under Singh Nagar police station limits.

Published: 21st July 2021 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

SDRF team continues search for the four-year-old in Budameru canal near Ajit Singh Nagar in Vijayawada on Tuesday (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

SDRF team continues search for the four-year-old in Budameru canal near Ajit Singh Nagar in Vijayawada on Tuesday (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A four-year-old boy was feared drowned at Budameru canal under Ajit Singh Nagar police limits in Vijayawada on Monday evening. Though State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel carried out search operations on Tuesday, the boy could not be traced. Police said the search operations would recommence Wednesday. 

According to Ajit Singh Nagar police inspector SVV Lakshmi Narayana, Bandi Likhit Nandan lived with his parents in Ramakrishna Puram Colony under Singh Nagar police station limits. He reportedly went out to play with his sister around 11 am. While the girl returned home after a few hours, Likhit did not. After the boy’s parents, who work in a private firm, came home in the evening, they noticed Likhit was missing and inquired with their relatives in the neighbourhood. 

They later informed the police who registered a missing child case and launched a search. “The girl told that she and her brother went to the rivulet and she returned home after sometime. We inquired with the locals who suspected that Likhit might have drowned in the canal. We also roped SDRF teams to search for the boy in Budameru canal,” said Lakshmi Narayana. “SDRF teams will search for the boy from the other end of the rivulet on Wednesday as the water flow is high,” the inspector added. 

Likhit last seen playing with sister

Likhit reportedly went out to play with his sister around 11 am. While the girl returned home after a few hours, he did not. After the boy’s parents came home in the evening, they noticed Likhit was missing

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp