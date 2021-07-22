STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New GGH to be upgraded under ‘Nadu-Nedu’

Though proposals were readied in March, they were not forwarded to govt due to Covid-19: Superintendent 

Published: 22nd July 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Storage units of the blood bank at New Government General Hospital in the city I Prasant Madugula

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) will soon upgrade facilities at New Government General Hospital (GGH) at an estimated cost of Rs 175 crore under ‘Nadu-Nedu’. The engineering department officials designed proposals in this regard and the same have been forwarded to the State government for its approval. 

The government had recently allocated around Rs 30 crore for a Superspecialty Block. Under ‘Nadu-Nedu’, proposals were designed to upgrade facilities at the hospital at an estimated cost of Rs 175 crore. Though the proposals were readied in March, they were not forwarded to the government due to spread of virus during the Covid-19 second wave. Superintendent K Siva Shankar said that the facilities coming up at the hospital include construction of a G+4 building for offering advanced health facilities (casualty block), trauma care and emergency block. 

A maternity block will also constructed at the Old Government General Hospital along with a hostel for the medical students, he informed. Over the years, he said patients of Krishna, Guntur and West Godavari districts come to the New GGH for medical services. Elaborating, the superintendent said that plans are afoot to complete the maternity block works within a year. When it comes to a hostel for the students, at present Siddhartha Medical College has a capacity of 150 MBBS seats and 60 PG seats. 

A hostel with advanced facilities will be construed for the students in case the number of MBBS seats are enhanced at the medical college. Besides that, pathology, physiology, anatomy and pharmacology wings will be upgraded. “At present regional virology lab works at an estimated cost of `20 crore are going on briskly at the medical college premises. The other facilities coming up at the hospital include renovation of auditorium and seminar halls,” Siva Shankar said.

