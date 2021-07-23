STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SRM varsity to hold webinar on NEP-2020 

SRM University-AP Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof D Narayana Rao has taken the initiative to organise a webinar on NEP-2020 and its nuances as a part of its University Distinguished Lecture Series. 

Published: 23rd July 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

SRM University, Amaravati (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  SRM University-AP Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof D Narayana Rao has taken the initiative to organise a webinar on NEP-2020 and its nuances as a part of its University Distinguished Lecture Series. Padma Vibhushan and NEP-2020 chairperson Dr K Kasturirangan will describe some of the salient features and the importance of the new policy. 

State Education Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh will preside over the lecture. The webinar is scheduled to be held on Saturday morning at 11 am. It may be noted the Government of India brought into force National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) an year ago. The policy is remarkable for many reasons, it has raised some questions among people and academicians alike. In the lecture titled “Creating a Vibrant Knowledge Society-An Indian Strategy for 21st Century”, Dr Kasturirangan will discuss in detail about connecting school education, collegiate education and university education to provide student-centric, multidisciplinary and holistic education, underlying the concept of NEP-2020. 

Being the first education policy of the 21st century, NEP-2020 proposes to revamp all aspects of education sector,  including its regulation and governance, and create a new system that is aligned with the goals of the 21st century education.  NEP-2020 emphasises that higher education must build expertise that society will need over the next 25 years and beyond. The policy also lays the foundation for ‘New India of the 21st Century.’

Comments

