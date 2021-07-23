Three-day annual Shakambari fest commences at Kanaka Durga temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three-day-long Shakambari Devi festival began at Goddess Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri on Thursday. As part of the festivities, the temple premises will be decorated with vegetables and fruits. Devotees in large numbers visited the temple amid strict Covid-19 protocols. The festivities began with Vigneswara Puja, Punyavachanam, Akhanda Deeparadhana, Ankurarpanam, Vastu Homam and Kalasa Sthapana at 7 am. Later, prasadam was distributed among devotees.

“We have taken all measures to avoid rush in the queue lines to contain the virus spread. A pilgrim has donated the vegetables and fruits on Day one. The farmers will provide vegetables and fruits on Friday and on Saturday, the temple will be decorated with a variety of fruits donated by the devotees from across the country,” temple EO D Brahmaramba said.

According to legend, the Goddess defeated Dhuroorudu, the demon of drought, and shed tears on seeing the travails of people, which led to a glut of foodgrain and vegetables. The Goddess, who was in Shakambari avatar, donated her organs to Earth to ensure that food grows even during a drought.