Andhra Pradesh: Krishna SP to make public grievance programme ‘Spandana’ a daily affair

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddarth Kaushal on Friday, July 23, 2021, said the weekly Spandana programme will be made into a daily affair.

Following an overwhelming response to Spandana from the public, Kaushal has decided to conduct Spandana programme every day for one hour from 12 noon to 1 pm. “The programme ensures speedy justice, transparency and accountability. By sparing one hour for the public, the police can build confidence among the public.” Through Spandana, the public is finding solutions for long-pending grievances, he maintained.

He instructed the ground level staff to promptly address the public grievances soon after receiving the complaints. “Spandana is a flagship programme of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to help the public clear their grievances in a week. If any official is found negligent in discharging his or her duties, action will be taken against them,” the SP warned.