Traffic on Vijayawada's Durga temple ghat road blocked for landslide fear 

VIJAYAWADA: Following the continuous rains lashed in the city for the past two days on Wednesday and Thursday, authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) stopped movement of vehicles on temple ghat road fearing that rains may cause landslides.

On Friday, temple executive engineer DV Bhaskar Rao gave instructions to all employees to divert the vehicular traffic via Kanaka Durga Nagar.

It may be recalled that three persons suffered injuries after rocks rolled down from Indrakeeladri hill, the abode of Goddess Kanaka Durga, an hour before the scheduled visit of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to offer silk robes on ‘Moola Nakshatram’ day during the Dasara festivities on October 21 last year.

“As a part of preventive measures, we have stopped all the vehicles as there are chances of landslides. The devotees are allowed into the Kanaka Durga temple through Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam during the Shakambhari Devi festival,” Bhaskar Rao said.