‘NEP laid down educational roadmap for entire country’: Former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan

Published: 25th July 2021 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Eminent space scientist K Kasturirangan on Saturday, July 24, 2021, stressed the need for reconfiguring the education needs of the future to meet the targets of Sustainable Development Goals-2030 and to create a just and equitable society.

Kasturirangan, who headed the committee that drafted the National Education Policy-2020, noted that the new policy has been crafted to ensure that it touched the life of every citizen, consistent with their needs.

The NEP-2020 laid down an end-to-end educational roadmap for the country with an integrated yet flexible approach to education, he noted.

 The former chairman of ISRO delivered a lecture on ‘Creating a vibrant knowledge society- an Indian strategy for 21st Century’, as part of the distinguished lecture series organised by SRM University-AP.

“NEP-2020 is crafted to provide an integrative yet flexible approach to education, keeping the interconnections of various phases of education. NEP-2020 is an end-to-end educational roadmap for the country with a broad view of encompassing holistic development, kindling the true potentials of the individuals,’’ he said, adding the policy is designed in accordance with developmental, cognitive and educational psychology, indicating that 5+3+3+4 design is better suited to a child’s learning trajectory.” Dr Kasturirangan asserted that over the next decade, India will have the highest population of young people in the world.

