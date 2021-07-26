Mega vax drive in Vijayawada today; 22K doses ready

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) will organise a mega vaccination drive at 12 permanent vaccination centres across the city on Monday to administer 22,000 doses of Covidshield vaccine, commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh said.

In a press release, he said that persons above 45 years of age, pregnant women and mothers with children aged below five can get vaccinated at the centres. Stating that teachers, FLW and HCW staff should also be vaccinated, he said everyone should be make use of the opportunity.