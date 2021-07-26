Youth loses balance, drowns in River Krishna 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a tragic incident, a youngster who was about to join a software company drowned in River Krishna at Surayapalem village on Sunday. The deceased was identified as G Rajasekhar from Guntur. He reportedly came to the city to spend the weekend with his friends on Saturday.

According to Bhavanipuram police, as Rajasekhar got selected in IBM recently and was to report in Pune office on Monday, his friends Shaik Ali and R Praneeth Ram decided to celebrate the weekend and called him to Vijayawada.

“They visited Pavithra Sangam and later came to Surayapalem village. The trio reportedly played cricket with locals. Tragedy struck when Rajasekhar ventured into Krishna to clean the stains on his shirt, lost his balance and fell into the furious and swollen river.

His friends, upon noticing the incident, tried to save Rajasekhar, but to no avail. Later, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel fished out the body, Bhavanipuram Inspector K Murali Krishna said.