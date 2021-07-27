21-year-old engineering student found dead, parents cry foul

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mystery shrouds the alleged suicide of a 21-year-old woman due to personal disputes with her live-in partner in her residence at Gunadala under Machavaram police station limits on Monday. The incident occurred on July 23 and came to light on Monday after Kankipati Munni (21) succumbed, while undergoing treatment in Vijayawada GGH.

Munni’s partner K Tarun Kumar (24) surrendered to Machavaram police on Monday. The girl’s parents alleged that Kumar allegedly killed their daughter due to personal issues and portrayed it as a suicide. Machavaram CI M Prabhakar said Munni, belongs to Thedlam village in T Narsapuram mandal, and pursued engineering final-year in Loyola Engineering College in the city.

She met Tarun a year ago. Tarun hails from Sattupalli of Telangana and used to visit the village as his sister’s family was settled in Thedlam.

​“To be near to Munni, he shifted base to the city. The duo started living together in a rented house and worked in a private finance firm near Sentini Hospital. When Tarun suspected that Munni was cheating him, he planned to leave the home and Munni ended her life on July 23,” the CI said.

A case of suspicious death under Section 174 of CrPC has been booked. Meanwhile, the deceased’s parents complained to CP B Sreenivasulu and urged him for a fair probe in the matter and to punish the culprit.

