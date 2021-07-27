STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wearing non-ISI marked helmets will invite penalty in Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh government laid down rules that helmets with ISI 4051-2015 mark must be worn, selling non-ISI ones is crime, said the ADCP.

Published: 27th July 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

An awareness session organised to sensitise two-wheeler riders on the need to wear ISI 4051-2015 mark helmets.

An awareness session organised to sensitise two-wheeler riders on the need to wear ISI 4051-2015 mark helmets. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two-wheeler riders not wearing helmets bearing ISI 4051-2015 mark will be penalised, and stringent action will be taken against traders selling non-ISI mark helmets, Additional DCP (Traffic) T Sarkar said.Addressing an awareness session organised by ‘VEEDU’, an NGO, at DTC office here on Monday, Sarkar said that the State government has made the use of helmets mandatory for the two-wheeler riders.

They will be penalised if they are found riding without a helmet, besides cancelling the driving license, he warned. The government has laid down clear rules that helmets with ISI 4051-2015 mark should be worn. Recently, however, there has been a proliferation of perishable helmets bearing the duplicate ISI mark in open markets, he said. 

Two-wheeler riders are still buying the non-ISI marked helmets. Selling perishable helmets is a crime and raids will be conducted on such traders and heavy fines will be imposed on them, the ADCP added. 
Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) M Purendra said that the government has made it mandatory to wear a helmet with the ISI 4051-2015 sticker from June 1.

Keeping this in view, the department with the support of police has come forward to sensitise the two-wheeler riders about wearing helmets by demonstrating the difference between the ISI 4051-2015 mark helmet and the non-ISI marked one. Surprise checks will be conducted across the city and hefty penalties will be imposed on the traders selling non-ISI marked helmets, he said. 

Sarkar commended the efforts of VEEDU founder M Vasu for coming up with the initiative to sensitise the two-wheeler riders. Later, the ADCP along with Purendra flagged off a rally highlighting the need of wearing ISI 4051-2015 mark helmets.

