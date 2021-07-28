Boy crushed to death by tanker

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A five-year-old boy was crushed to death at Chandrala village of Mylavaram mandal on Tuesday. According to Mylavaram rural police, the deceased, identified as Boosi Aakash, lived with his mother in the village. After the death of his father two years ago, Vijaya Lakshmi took care of Aakash by working as a farm hand.

Tragedy struck when Aakash went to a shop and was crushed to death by a tanker, while crossing the road. “Due to severe injuries, he died on the spot. The body was sent to a hospital for post-mortem A case has been filed against the tanker driver,” SI Rambabu said.