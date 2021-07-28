STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Memos issued to 100 cops for not wearing helmets: City top cop

Apart from issuing memos to people, the SHOs also issued memos to around 100 police personnel of various ranks when they found the driving vehicles without helmets. 

Published: 28th July 2021 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada Police Commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu

Vijayawada Police Commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A week ago, Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Bathini Sreenivasulu has directed all station house officers (SHOs) that the staff working in their respective police station limits must wear helmets with ISI mark, while riding two-wheelers. 

Apart from issuing memos to people, the SHOs also issued memos to around 100 police personnel of various ranks when they found the driving vehicles without helmets. “We, the police, should practice what we preach. We are observing zero tolerance towards the helmet rule as many people have lost their lives in road accidents by not wearing safety gear,” B Sreenivasulu told TNIE.

“Annual reports on road accidents show that more than 70 per cent of accidental deaths could have been avoided if the riders had worn helmets. In this regard, we are conducting enforcement drives to sensitise the people about the need to wear helmets to protect themselves from road accidents,” he added.

The city top cop also instructed traffic department to identify the policemen violating traffic rules such as riding motorcycles without helmet, cell phone driving, wrong side driving with aplomb and impose penalties.

“There will be no exemption for the police personnel if they violate traffic rules. So far, we have imposed fines on more than 50 policemen and made them pay immediately. On the other hand, we are inspecting the quality of helmets as the usage of non-ISI helmets will result in grievous injuries or fatalities as they are substandard,” traffic ADCP T Sarkar said.

All the SHOs held a meeting with their staff and told them that wearing helmet is mandatory. A notice has also been pasted on the notice board. “Six staff in my police station received memos for not complying with the orders. After that, I observed a change in the staff—all of them, without exception, started wearing helmets,” Penamalur Inspector M Satyanarayana said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bathini Sreenivasulu Vijayawada Commissioner of Police helmets
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp