Expedite ongoing NHAI and Railways project works in Krishna: Collector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna Collector J Nivas has directed officials concerned to speed up the ongoing projects taken up by NHAI and Indian Railways in the district. In a review meeting held at his camp office here on Wednesday, Nivas took stock of the progress of various ongoing projects, including flyover, Vijayawada mini bypass road, ROB construction relating to Kondapalli-Kazipet railway line and new railway line between Mustabad-Gollapudi.

He said 80 percent of the works related to Benz Circle flyover-2 have been completed. He directed the officials concerned to speed up the works. While on the Vijayawada Bypass works, the officials informed Nivas that a ROB needs to be constructed between Jakkampudi and Gollapudi. The NHAI officials should write a letter to Railway officials in this regard, Nivas said.

Around 96 percent of the works have been completed on the six-lane NH road between Kalaparru to Chinna Avutapalli. Various construction works at Hanuman Junction Bypass and drainage works are likely to be completed shortly.

Steps should be taken by the officials to expedite works for construction of a flyover at the Vijayawada International Airport near Gannavaram, Nivas said. Steps are also being taken to speed up the works on the Khammam-Vijayawada NH, the Collector said. While reviewing the works related to Kattipudi-Ongole NH package-1, he wanted the officials to complete the works related to the small land acquisition in package-2. Referring to the road expansion for 64 km between Pammaru-Akividu under five mandals, the officials informed Nivas that 90 percent of the land acquisition has been completed for the project.