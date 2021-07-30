STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Parents’ body resolves to oppose NEP-2020

If new education system is implemented now, number of school dropouts may increase sharply: Association prez 

Published: 30th July 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Members of Andhra Pradesh Pathasala Parents’ Association raise slogans against NEP-2020 at Press Club in Vijayawada on Thursday I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Speakers at a roundtable meeting organised by Andhra Pradesh Patasalala Parents’ Association (APPA) on Thursday passed a unanimous resolution opposing implementation of NEP-2020 in Anganwadi, primary and upper primary schools in the State. Addressing the gathering, APPA president P Chandram said that the State government has issued a circular in which it mentioned that it will implement the 5 + 3 + 3 + 4 education policy as per the new NEP-2020. 

More than five lakh students have joined government schools, thanks to schemes such as Jagannana Gorumudda, Nadu-Nedu and Jaganna Vidya Kanuka. Now, if the Centre implements the NEP-2020, the existing primary schools within 3 km will be divided into Classes 3, 4, 5 and the secondary schools will be set up at a distance of 3 km from the primary schools. 

According to the Right to Education Act, 2009, the neighbourhood school from Classes 1 to 5 within 1 km, he said. This apart, there is also the risk of students dropping out of school due to inclusion of Classes 3, 4, 5 in primary/secondary schools. There is a lot of difference between the mental state of children in Classes 3, 4, 5 and those in Classes 9, 10, 11, 12. Combining them can lead to many psychological problems, the speakers said. 

If the new education system is implemented now, the dropouts in schools are likely to increase exponentially. Not only this, there are also chances of the students joining private schools, Chandram informed. Andhra Bahujan Samiti president P Ramesh said, “If the government is committed to implementing NEP-2020, then why is it not discussing about educating the poor? Strengthening Anganwadi Schools is a great development. If Anganwadi teachers are not properly qualified, how can they teach students?” 

By moving the existing teachers to high schools, the teacher:student ratio in the high school will increase , but the teacher posts in other classes will reduce. This move will result in the students joining private schools. To strengthen Anganwadi schools, teachers must be imparted on pre-primary education for one year. The training should be limited to pre-primary education only, he emphasised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp