Andhra Pradesh HC notice to 23 stone crusher units for destroying forest land near Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday directed the State government and Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) to file a counter in the case related to encroachments of Ibrahimpatnam irrigation channel by stone crusher units. It further issued notices to owners of 23 stone crusher units, who are facing charges of destroying forest lands.

Former MLA TGV Krishna Reddy filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court urging it to issue orders for the revival of Ibrahimpatnam Irrigation channel under Paritala Village limits encroached by the stone crusher units. Hearing the petition, the division bench comprising Chief Justice AK Goswami and Justice N Jayasurya expressed dismay over the arguments of the special government pleader Ch Suman.

Summan admitted that an irrigation channel was encroached upon and even a road was laid to transport minerals. He said notices were issued in 2018 and further details will be submitted to the court after getting them from the officials concerned. He said going by what the officials explain, the forest area appears to not be encroached.

The bench asked the government pleader when the encroachment of an irrigation canal was fact and the road on it was also a fact how can it be believed that the forest was not encroached?

It directed the government to submit the latest satellite pictures of Kondapalli forest with geo coordinates. Directing the government to file a counter, the court adjourned the hearing to September 6.

‘Submit satellite pictures’

The High Court division bench directed the government to submit the latest satellite pictures of Kondapalli Reserve Forest with geo coordinates