STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh HC notice to 23 stone crusher units for destroying forest land near Vijayawada

The High Court was acting in relation to the PIL that urged it to issue orders for the revival of Ibrahimpatnam irrigation channel encroached by stone crusher units.

Published: 31st July 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday directed the State government and Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) to file a counter in the case related to encroachments of Ibrahimpatnam irrigation channel by stone crusher units. It further issued notices to owners of 23 stone crusher units, who are facing charges of destroying forest lands. 

Former MLA TGV Krishna Reddy filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court urging it to issue orders for the revival of Ibrahimpatnam Irrigation channel under Paritala Village limits encroached by the stone crusher units. Hearing the petition, the division bench comprising Chief Justice AK Goswami and Justice N Jayasurya expressed dismay over the arguments of the special government pleader Ch Suman. 

Summan admitted that an irrigation channel was encroached upon and even a road was laid to transport minerals. He said notices were issued in 2018 and further details will be submitted to the court after getting them from the officials concerned. He said going by what the officials explain, the forest area appears to not  be encroached. 

The bench asked the government pleader when the encroachment of an irrigation canal was fact and the road on it was also a fact how can it be believed that the forest was not encroached? 
It directed the government to submit the latest satellite pictures of Kondapalli forest with geo coordinates. Directing the government to file a counter, the court adjourned the hearing to September 6. 

‘Submit satellite pictures’
The High Court division bench directed the government to submit the latest satellite pictures of Kondapalli Reserve Forest with geo coordinates

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court Ibrahimpatnam Irrigation Channel Stone crushers Vijayawada
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp