3 attempt to burgle jeweller’s home, held

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada police on Monday arrested three accused who attempted to burgle the Rahul Jeweller’s owner’s home in broad daylight on Sunday by using dummy guns. Commissioner of Police Bathini Sreenivasulu said the quick response and timely intervention of the police averted the burglary. The accused were arrested in less than 20 minutes after committing the crime. According to Sreenivasulu, the three accused were identified as Laka Manikanta (25), Khumba Veeranjaneyulu (20) and Meda Kalyan (19)—all natives of Guntur district.

During the probe, the accused confessed to their crimes and told the police that they had committed the crime believing that their financial problems would come to an end if they burgled Rahul Jewellers owner Mahavir’s home. The accused came to know about the shop through newspapers when one of its staffers decamped with gold worth `5 crore. “They came Vijayawada and conducted a recce of Mahavir’s house. They purchased a dummy gun from ‘Softgun’ website and barged into Mahavir’s home and commanded his wife Sobha (40) and son Hanshu Jain (20) not to make noise.

When they could not find gold, the accused decamped with a laptop and two mobile phones,” Sreenivasulu said. The CP commended Governorpet police constable D Lokesh who rushed to the spot and nabbed the accused, while boarding an auto after the committing the crime. “Addicted to vices, they started committing petty crimes in the villages and arrested several times,” he added.