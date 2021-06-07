STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man files fake plaint for insurance claim

During probe, he admitted to his crime and confessed that he filed a fake complaint to claim his wife’s insurance amount.  

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A person’s attempt to get insurance in the name of his wife by faking her death as an accident landed him in trouble. The incident occurred on Saturday in Jaggayapet and the accused is AMC former chairperson K Kantha Rao (50). He was taken into custody after the police found that he filed a fake complaint claiming that his wife died in a road accident.Jaggayapet CI P Chandrasekhar said Rao admitted his wife Leelavathi in a private hospital in Hyderabad after she complained of chest pain. Leelavathi died on Saturday while undergoing treatment at the hospital. 

While bringing back her body to Jaggayapet, Rao contacted an insurance agent to know the process of claiming her health policy. He  came to know he will get `50 lakh if he produced documents showing Leelavathi had died in an accident. Rao then approached Jaggayapet police claiming that Leelavathi died after she was hit by the car’s dashboard, while avoiding a head-on collision with a truck near Jaggayapet. During probe, he admitted to his crime and confessed that he filed a fake complaint to claim his wife’s insurance amount.  

“We grew suspicious of Rao’s complaint. Sources close to him told us that his wife was admitted in a private hospital. We are taking legal option on this matter to initiate action against Rao. A case has been filed under relevant sections of the IPC for cheating and breach of trust based on a complaint filed by VRO,” CI Chandrasekhar said. The role of insurance agent is also being probed, he added.

