One held for cheating seven of  Rs 3.5 crore

According to Bhavanipuram Police, the accused has been identified as R Satish Kumar, a native of Kakinada.

Published: 11th June 2021 07:18 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Bhavanipuram police have booked a case against a man for allegedly duping people in the name of issuing sub-contracts to excavate sand reaches here on Thursday. According to Bhavanipuram Police, the accused has been identified as R Satish Kumar, a native of Kakinada. He had allegedly forged documents with the signature of Principal Secretary (Department of Mines) Gopalakrishna Dwivedi to commit the scam. 

“We received a complaint from Jaypee Group manager Harsha Kumar in this regard. In our investigation, we came to know that the accused had collected around Rs 3.50 crore from seven persons by giving a false assurance that he would help them get sub-leases to excavate the sand,” the police said. 

They added that Satish was a habitual offender and a case has been registered against him at Saifabad police station in Hyderabad in 2018 for forging a signature of an official. The police froze the amount transferred to Satish’s bank account and booked cases under Sections 465, 469, 420, 471 and 120(B) of the IPC. Special teams have been formed to arrest the accused. 

