Satyarthi praises police for rescuing orphans

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nobel laureate and founder of NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan Kailash Satyarthi has praised efforts of the Andhra Pradesh police in eradication of child labour and measures taken by it to protect street children and orphans from the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video conference with the state police on National Consultation Committee for the Elimination Of Child Labour, Satyarthi requested the state governments to make ‘right to health’ a fundamental right, and allocate funds to meet healthcare and education needs of such children.

He said World Day Against Child Labour will be celebrated every June 12 and gave a clarion call to all state governments, ministries, institutes and civil societies to work together with a shared objective of zero tolerance towards child labour.

Official spokesperson and DIG (Technical) G Palaraju explained the child rescue said 34,037 children were rescued as part of Operation Muskaan in the state in 2020 and 2021.