STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Satyarthi praises police for rescuing orphans

Official spokesperson and DIG (Technical) G Palaraju explained the child rescue said 34,037 children were rescued as part of Operation Muskaan in the state in 2020 and 2021.

Published: 12th June 2021 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nobel laureate and founder of NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan Kailash Satyarthi has praised efforts of the Andhra Pradesh police in eradication of child labour and measures taken by it to protect street children and orphans from the coronavirus pandemic. 

In a video conference with the state police on National Consultation Committee for the Elimination Of Child Labour, Satyarthi requested the state governments to make ‘right to health’ a fundamental right, and allocate funds to meet healthcare and education needs of such children.

He said World Day Against Child Labour will be celebrated every June 12 and gave a clarion call to all state governments, ministries, institutes and civil societies to work together with a shared objective of zero tolerance towards child labour.  

Official spokesperson and DIG (Technical) G Palaraju explained the child rescue said 34,037 children were rescued as part of Operation Muskaan in the state in 2020 and 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kailash Satyarthi Bachpan Bachao Andolan Nobel laureate
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp