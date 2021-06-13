STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ITDA project officer accused of sexual misconduct

A video clip was circulated in social media in which the woman alleged she approached the official, RV Suryanarayana--also Kukunoor RDO, through two other persons for a job.

Published: 13th June 2021

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: West Godavari collector Kartikeya Misra on Sunday relieved KR Puram ITDA project officer from the post following allegations that the officer had sexually harassed a woman on the pretext of securing her a job.

A video clip was circulated in social media in which the woman alleged she approached the official, RV Suryanarayana--also Kukunoor RDO, through two other persons for a job. She said Suryanarayana assured her the job of a warden in Tanuku and sexually exploited her. 

The collector issued the orders relieving Suryanarayana from the post pending further enquiry. Interestingly, the woman who levelled the allegation later in the evening released another video claiming that she was not sexually harassed by Suryanarayana.

She alleged that two persons approached and asked her to make the video clip levelling allegations against the officer threatening that they have the personal videos of her and will expose them.

