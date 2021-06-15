Civic workers launch 2-day agitation 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Workers’ and Employees’ Union affiliated to Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU) launched a two-day strike at Dharna Chowk here on Monday. The major demands are not to include sanitation workers in the VMC set up for outsourced workers, providing Rs 5,000 pension for retired workers and housing facility at Jakkampudi Colony, job security, regularisation of their jobs, including health allowance of Rs 6,000 in salary and others.

General secretary M David alleged that the government is blind to the woes of sanitation workers. It han’t paid wages to them for the past four months. They are the ones who are risking lives during the pandemic.

“Over 40,000 workers of the union are affiliated to CITU. We will intensify our agitation and launch an indefinite strike, if the government fails to address our demands by this month-end,” David cautioned.