Suicide bid by trainee woman SI 

Departmental inquiry initiated against another SI who joined CCS wing recently, says CI

Published: 15th June 2021 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A trainee woman SI of Satyanarayanapuram police station on Monday attempted suicide, alleging that her boyfriend, also an SI, has cheated her. The depressed woman reportedly consumed some pills and fell unconscious. Her family members admitted her to a private hospital where her condition is reported to be stable. Based on a complaint, Ajit Singh Nagar police booked a case and investigation is on. 

According to Ajit Singh Nagar CI SVV Laxminarayana, she (name not disclosed by police) and another SI, Kranthi, working in Central Crime Station (CCS) wing were friends in the past, while preparing for a police SI job at a coaching centre in Hyderabad and decided to get married. 

While Kranthi got the SI job earlier and was posted to West Godavari, the trainee woman SI cracked the exam late and finished her training in 2020, and was attached to Vijayawada. Due to some reasons, Kranthi got married to her (the trainee woman SI) cousin, but he used to be in contact with her. Learning that she was posted in Vijayawada, Kranthi too shifted base to Vijayawada and joined the CCS wing recently. 

“The trainee woman SI was unaware that Kranthi was having an extramarital affair with another woman. When she confronted him, both Kranthi and the other woman insulted her and filed a case against her for making baseless allegations. A departmental inquiry has been initiated,” the CI said.
Suicide helpline OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000 

