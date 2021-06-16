Violent fight over WhatApp status photo leaves one injured in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bizzare incident, an argument took place between two youth over WhatsApp status photo which in no time turned violent, leaving one of them injured in Nuzvid's Leelanagar on Tuesday.

According to Nuzvid police, the incident occurred on Monday night when Malavat Varaprasad, his brother Teja and his friend formed a group and attacked Mekapothu Durga Prasad and his friend for objecting over a photo that Prasad shared in WhatsApp status.

Ironically, the youth used to be good friends, but stopped talking after their families became political rivals in the municipal polls. In the past, the accused and the victim had clicked a picture in a filmi style. The picture showed Durga Prasad trying to stab the victim.

After the accused lost the elections, he noticed that the picture was posted as a profile pic on Durga Prasad’s cell phone. When he confronted Durga Prasad, heated arguments were exchanged and he attacked his face with a knife.