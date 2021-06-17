Expedite Ambedkar Smriti Vanam works: Nivas 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna Collector J Nivas on Wednesday has directed officials concerned to speed up installation of 125-feet-tall statue of Dr BR Ambedkar and develop Smiriti Vanam at Swaraj Maidan.Addressing a review meeting at his camp office here, he said that the State government is committed to inaugurate the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar and develop Smriti Vanam by April 14, on the Father of Indian Constitution’s birth anniversary.

In view of this, various offices functioning in the Swaraj Maidan should be removed within a week by the Irrigation department and the land should be handed over to Social Welfare department. The Inland Waterways Authority of India, Department of Information and Public Relations, presently functioning at Swaraj Maidan, will be housed in the DCMS Building and Irrigation executive engineer Central Division, Special Division and Deputy Engineer Eastern Sub-Division at the RTC Complex, Nivas informed.

Stating that Swaraj Maidan Rythu Bazar should either be relocated near the canal bund opposite Krishna Lanka police station or marketing officials should examine the site near Seethanagar for the purpose, the Collector said. VMC commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh, JCs L Siva Shankar and K Madhavi Latha and other officials were also present.