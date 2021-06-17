Nod to Rs 195 crore for payment to Amaravati ryots 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The municipal administration and urban development department has accorded administrative sanction for the release of Rs 195 crore for Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority to make annuity payments to the farmers, who had given their lands under land pooling scheme for the development of the ‘new capital city’.

An order (RT 278) to this effect was issued by special chief secretary Y Srilakshmi on Wednesday. Around 22,000 farmers will get the annual one-time lump sum payment, usually released between June and August. Also, the state government issued budget release orders on Wednesday sanctioning funds to the tune of Rs 967 crore for Polavaram Irrigation Project. According to the orders (RT 1347 and 1348), the finance department said that water resources department shall issue administrative sanction for the same before the funds could be disbursed.