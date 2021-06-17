Youth’s family stages protest against Ibrahimpatnam woman Sub-Inspector 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed in Ibrahimpatnam police station after a family staged a protest against a woman SI for attacking a youngster for violating Covid-19 norms on Wednesday. The family members alleged that the police ‘intentionally’ accused their son Praveen of smuggling liquor and demanded that action be taken against the high-handed woman SI.

Ibrahimpatnam police said the incident occurred on Tuesday night when a duty constable stopped Praveen on Ibrahimpatnam Ring Road for violating the partial curfew. Subsequently, the constable fined the youth and let him go as Praveen told the police that he came out to purchase milk, the police said. During patrolling, woman SI Mani found him on the same road even though he was fined for violating curfew regulations. When he abused the police for stopping him again, the woman SI took him into custody.

“His movements were suspicious and he tried to assault us when they were about to check his motorcycle,” CI Sridhar said. He said the accused has been posting fake and irrelevant videos defaming the police. “He was one of the accused in a recent liquor smuggling case,” he added.