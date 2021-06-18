Banned tobacco products worth Rs 1 crore seized 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major crackdown, Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) sleuths along with Food Safety Department raided 14 godowns and seized large amounts of banned tobacco products, ganja and cash under One Town police station limits in the city here on Wednesday night.

One Town CI P Venkateswarlu along with food safety department officials raided 14 godowns at Iron Centre and Samarangam Chowk. The police said Rs 5 lakh cash, banned tobacco products such as gutka, foreign cigarettes along with ganja were seized.

In the preliminary probe, “we came to know that two persons were identified as accused and are currently absconding”. A case has been booked against them and further investigation is on, the CI said.