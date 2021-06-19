Three arrested for attacking on-duty traffic constable in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A duty traffic constable managed to escape with moderate injuries after he was attacked by three persons who are in an inebriated state for stopping their motorcycle near Ajit Singh Nagar on Friday. The injured constable J Sekhar Raju was admitted to Vijayawada Government General Hospital and the accused were taken into custody.

According to Ajit Singh Nagar police, the incident happened on Thursday night hours when the three accused persons, riding a motorcycle, were on their way home. They were stopped by duty traffic constable Sekhar. Sekhar noticed that the three were inebriated. When he tried to seize the motorcycle by booking a case for violating partial curfew restrictions, the three accused persons reportedly attacked him and fled the scene.

However, a vigilant police intercepted them and shifted them to Ajit Singh Nagar police station. "A case has been registered against the trio for violating COVID-19 guidelines and attacking a duty constable," inspector Lakshmi Narayana said.