VIJAYAWADA: A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a tree after the Pamidimukkula police failed to take action against his complaint filed three days ago on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as M Avinash of Veeranki village under Pamidimukkula PS limits. He was found hanging from a tree on Saturday when villagers alerted the police.

