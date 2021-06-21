Brothers clash over a piece of land, one dies 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bizarre incident, a daily wage worker was killed in a clash over a land dispute between two brothers under Nagayalanka PS limits on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Brahmanandapuram village under Nagayalanka mandal and the deceased, Arumpaka Sadguna Rao (45), has been identified as a resident of the same village.

According to Nagayalanka police, the incident took place around 8 am when the deceased went to one Sabbineni Murali’s house for work. Murali engaged him to do civil work in his house.

Upon learning what Murali has been up to in the house, his elder brother rushed to the spot and argued with him over land dispute. He abused Rao and attacked him with an iron rod. “Rao received serious head injuries and died on the spot. A case has been booked based on the complaint from the family members and the investigation is on,” the police said.