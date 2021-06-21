Twitter refuses to share info with Vijayawada police on DGP Gautam Sawang fake profile

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: It has been three weeks since the Vijayawada Cybercrime police started an investigation to trace the person who created a fake Twitter handle in the name of DGP Gautam Sawang. However, the probe has not made much headway, sources in the police department said.

The investigation agency had reportedly sought information regarding location and IP (internet protocol) address from where the accused had created the account from Twitter Help Centre, thrice. However, Twitter, in a communication to Vijayawada Cybercrime police, denied the requests citing it is against the company’s policy to share user details with third parties.

The social media platform also asked the police to pursue a mutual legal assistance treaty through the courts of Ireland or the USA if they are willing to fight legally over the issue. With no options left, the police are likely to take a legal route against the social media giant for not assisting them in the investigation.

“We have tried all options. Our tools are not enough to find the accused and the intention behind creating a profile in the name of DGP Sawang. We are evaluating legal options to issue notices to Twitter representatives so that they can cooperate with us in the investigation,” said a senior official.

It may be recalled that the social media wing of AP state police had alerted Vijayawada cybercrime sleuths about the fake Twitter handle on May 30. The issue came to light after some users reported the account, after which it was deactivated.