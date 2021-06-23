STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flood protection wall: Alternate housing for 150 people of VMC division 17

Beneficiaries’ houses were demolished for flood protection wall works near River Krishna

Published: 23rd June 2021 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 09:30 AM

A woman takes part in a lottery for allotment of alternate housing, at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Tuesday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Tuesday provided alternate housing to  150 persons from divison 17. Their houses were demolished for executing the 1.5 km second phase of flood protection wall on the banks of River Krishna between Kanaka Durga Varadhi and Koti Nagar. In a programme held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram on Tuesday, the civic body handed over housing documents to the beneficiaries at JNNURM Housing Complex through lottery system.

Speaking on the occasion, VMC urban community development (UCD) officer J Aruna said that over 2,500 families were affected in the previous monsoon due Krishna floods. It has become a herculean task for the administration and municipal corporation to shift these families and provide them food and shelter during floods, the official said.

Once the works of 1.5-km length of flood protection wall gets completed, there won’t be any flood problem at Krishna Lanka, Bhupesh Gupta Nagar, Ranigarithota, Balaji Nagar, Dwaraka Nagar, Bhramaramba Nagar and other nearby residential areas alongside the river, she said. 

She further said that the house allotment will done for 146 residents of division 18 under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission-Basic Services for the Urban Poor (JNNURM-BSUP) at Tummallapalli Kalashektram on Wednesday.She requested the beneficiaries to bring original Aadhar card, ration card, medical certificates and xerox copies of the original documents for the house allotment drive.

Drinking water supply to be suspended today
VMC will suspend drinking water supply in New and Old Rajarajeswari Peta, Rajiv Nagar, Kundavari Kandrika, Singh Nagar, Pezzonipeta and Poornandampet on Wednesday morning due to repair works of the pipeline damaged at Yerrakatta. In a press release issued here, VMC chief engineer M Prabhakar Rao said that the department has undertaken repairs of the main pipeline supplying drinking water from headwater to the surrounding areas of One Town had bursted on Tuesday

Comments

