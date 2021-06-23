World Refugee Day celebrated  at VIT-AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The VIT-AP School of Law celebrated the World Refugee Day on Monday. The event was organised jointly the VIT-AP School of Law, Centre for Statelessness and Refugee Studies, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai along with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in India.

The event was organised to remind the protection of refugees. Globally, refugee crisis is on the rise due to conflicts and violations of human rights leading to displacement and forced migration scenario. A national webinar, held on the occasion, deliberated on the importance of Global Compact on Refugees and reminded the States to be bound by the obligations of the sovereign states.

Experts from academia, refugee organisations and students participated. UNHCR, India, senior protection officer Yukiko Koyama stressed the relevance of Global Compact on Refugees for the protection of the Refugees and Stateless people across the world.