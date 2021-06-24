Ensure accuracy of fever survey: Collector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna Collector J Nivas has directed officials concerned to conduct the fever survey with accuracy taken as part of efforts to contain further spread of Covid-19.Addressing officials at a review meeting at Kanchikacherla on Wednesday, he said that so far 13 rounds of fever survey were completed in the district. For every three days, people suffering with fever were identified, which helped the administration to restrict the spread of second wave of the virus.

He sought the support of people’s representatives at panchayat and mandal levels for replicating the Kerala model to take forward the fever survey in the district through testing, treatment, medicines and accommodation. At village level, the surveillance fever survey managements should conduct a door-to-door campaign with the support of village volunteers to identify those suffering with fever.

Covid-19 tests should be done on those suffering with fever. The officials concerned should see that the gathered details are entered online properly, the Collector said, adding that isolation centres should be arranged in the schools and community halls in rural areas.