Plan to combat seasonal diseases

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With onset of monsoon, Krishna district administration is preparing to tackle vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, flu, diarrhoea, conjunctivitis and common fevers which have symptoms similar to Covid-19. According to district health officials, an action plan has been drafted to sensitise the public about the spread of seasonal diseases, whose impact begins from June and continues till December.

Even though the severity of malaria is decreasing gradually in the district, however, dengue cases are being reported. As per a survey conducted by the department, dengue cases are reported in the suburbs of Vijayawada. A plan of action has been chalked out to appoint special surveillance teams in Vijayawada and Machilipatnam to identify those suffering with fevers provide them treatment at government hospitals. Around 1.65 lakh mosquito nets have been distributed in rural areas, where malaria cases have reported earlier. In view of the seasonal diseases reported at YSR Colony, Jakkampudi in Vijayawada, a fever survey jointly being conducted by the Directorate of National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) on every Thursday to identify and treat those suffering with seasonal diseases. Besides, a cleanliness drive will be held at 620 health sub centres every Friday which is observed as ‘Dry-Day’, the officials said.

District malaria officer (DMO) A Rama Rao told TNIE that lack of awareness about seasonal diseases is playing havoc with the lives of people during the monsoon. Besides, the impact would be high due to flow of new water in drinking water sources, contamination of water, problems such as breeding of mosquitoes with stagnation of water near habitations, lack of personal hygiene and sanitation. Necessary steps have been taken to prevent the spread of malaria, H1N1, dengue and other diseases, he said.

Rao said that the department in coordination with the VMC has launched a sanitation drive in Vijayawada, Machilipatnam and other major municipalities to clear the vacant plots off piled up wastes to prevent indiscriminate breeding of mosquitoes.Steps are being taken to release two lakh gambusia fish in dirty pits with the support of fisheries department. “At present, the malaria wing has more than Rs 1 crore funds to take up awareness programmes for sensitising the public. Field staff such as Asha workers, medical and paramedical staff and ANMs would highlight the importance of personal hygiene and community sanitation repeatedly,” Rama Rao explained.